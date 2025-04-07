International CCTV 'intruder' alert helps Chennai man nab two thieves while abroad

CHENNAI: In a swift operation triggered by an international CCTV alert, the Chennai police apprehended two serial burglars in Ashok Nagar early Monday, recovering stolen valuables worth lakhs, including gold jewellery, silver items, foreign currency, and an ivory statue. The accused, identified as Kamalakannan (65) of Pallavat and Philip (57) of Tirupattur, both with extensive criminal histories, were caught red-handed while attempting to flee the crime scene.

Venkatraman, 58, a resident of Srinivasa Pillai Street in Ashok Nagar, had locked his house and travelled to Belgium on April 4 to visit his daughters. At 1:30 am on April 7, his smartphone received an alert from his home's CCTV system, showing intruders inside his residence. Venkatraman immediately alerted his neighbour, Venkatesubramanian, 76, who confirmed suspicious movement and contacted the police emergency number. Simultaneously, Venkatraman lodged a complaint from Belgium via the same helpline.

A night patrol team led by Inspector Surendran and Ashok Nagar police station investigation officer rushed to the scene. As the burglars tried to scale a wall to escape, officers surrounded and arrested them. Recovered items included gold and silver valuables, Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, US currency $3,000, and an ivory statue.

During interrogation, police discovered the duo had also broken into a nearby auditorium's office on April 6, stealing cash from its donation box. Kamalakannan has 70 prior criminal cases, while Philip faces 20 existing charges. Both are habitual offenders with a history of thefts across Chennai and Tirupattur.

The Ashok Nagar Crime Wing is investigating further links to their activities.