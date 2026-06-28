Inter-school quiz TCS InQuizitive returns

Now in its 28th year, the quiz is open to students from Classes 8 to 12, including those in pre-university and junior college. This year's competition will be held across 12 cities including Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Winning teams from each city will qualify for the semi-finals before competing in the national finale in Mumbai. Last year, 839 teams from 111 schools in Chennai took part in the quiz.