Inter-school quiz TCS InQuizitive returns

CHENNAI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the 2026 edition of TCS InQuizitive, its inter-school quiz competition, with registrations now open for students in Chennai.
Now in its 28th year, the quiz is open to students from Classes 8 to 12, including those in pre-university and junior college. This year's competition will be held across 12 cities including Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai.
Winning teams from each city will qualify for the semi-finals before competing in the national finale in Mumbai. Last year, 839 teams from 111 schools in Chennai took part in the quiz.
The quiz covers a wide range of topics, including education, entertainment, sports, business, advertising and social media. It also focuses on STEM subjects such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, automation, biometrics and robotics.
Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief Human Resources Officer, TCS, said the initiative aims to encourage curiosity among students and help them build a strong foundation in STEM and emerging technologies. Students can register online through the TCS InQuizitive website.