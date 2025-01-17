Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Jan 2025 11:22 PM IST
    Intelligence Bureau staff dies at Triplicane tea stall
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: A 59-year-old S Balamurugan, employed with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as a technical staff, collapsed to death outside a tea stall in Triplicane on Friday morning.

    Police sources said he was due for retirement in a few weeks.

    A resident of Ponmar in Chennai suburbs, Balamurugan, was staying at a lodge in Triplicane as he had pending work related to his retirement.

    On Friday morning, Balamurugan went to a tea stall near the lodge where he was staying and was seated on a chair when he collapsed.

    DTNEXT Bureau

