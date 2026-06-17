Inspection reveals 1,817 streetlights not functioning in Chennai

Instructions have been given to repair and illuminate 1,090 lights within 24 hours. About 700 streetlights will be repaired in 48 hours, as they are non-functional due to cable faults. Furthermore, due to stormwater drainage works, 27 lights were turned off.

Directions have been issued to re-route cables and restore lighting immediately upon completion of SWD works.

Call helpline 1913 to report on streetlights.