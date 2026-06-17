Inspection reveals 1,817 streetlights not functioning in Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 1817 street lights are not functioning in the city, an inspection by the Corporation officials revealed on Monday night. To ensure 100% illumination of the streets in Chennai, following the directives of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner GS Sameeran, senior Corporation officials inspected the streetlights across the city on Monday night. They identified 1,817 faulty lights out of 3.11 lakh street lights in the Corporation limits.
The inspection was led by the Joint Commissioner (Education) and the Deputy Commissioners (Health and Works) in the north, central, and south regions, alongside senior officials across zones 1-15.
Instructions have been given to repair and illuminate 1,090 lights within 24 hours. About 700 streetlights will be repaired in 48 hours, as they are non-functional due to cable faults. Furthermore, due to stormwater drainage works, 27 lights were turned off.
Directions have been issued to re-route cables and restore lighting immediately upon completion of SWD works.
Call helpline 1913 to report on streetlights.
Ambattur – 249 out of 30,268
Madhavaram – 191 out of 20,603
Kodambakkam – 175 out of 24,271
Teynampet – 172 out of 23,059
Adyar – 156 out of 25,197
Valasaravakkam – 6 out of 21,647