Inside India's first gym for differently-abled women in Chennai

CHENNAI: What appears to be an ordinary shelter for homeless women with disabilities turns out to be an exclusive space for them to train and stay fit. A few months ago, Chennai opened the doors to India’s first gym specifically designed for specially-abled women.

Located within the Better World Shelter for Women, established by Dr. Aiswarya Rao under the Greater Chennai Corporation’s scheme, the pathway to the newly opened gym features accessible passages and braille-labelled lift buttons.

As we ascend to the first floor and enter the gym, we observe differently-abled female athletes vigorously training on a treadmill, a cable machine, a Smith machine, and a chest press, among other equipment, inclusively designed for them. Another notable sight is a large gold trophy, engraved with the achievements of these basketball players at the state level.

“Following a Supreme Court verdict, all municipal corporations across the country were directed to ensure the well-being of homeless individuals. That’s how the Better World Shelter for Women was established, uniquely for women with disabilities, in 2016,” begins Dr Aiswarya Rao, the founder of the shelter and a noted disability rights activist.





To create something meaningful, the team aimed to work with specially-abled women seeking independence while providing a safe environment. “That’s how sports came into play. After nine years of tireless effort, we now hold 400 trophies and medals and have participated in 63 tournaments, including international competitions,” she adds.

At the gym, Matilda, the sports coordinator, was exercising with a cable machine. “Since 2015, I have been engaged in wheelchair basketball and have won bronze at the international level. I have also reached the national level in powerlifting. This gym has become a haven for us to work out without any hesitation. It is essential to have more such facilities for men as well,” says the 51-year-old.

Forming a team of athletes was no easy task. It took nearly a decade for Aiswarya. “The athletes sacrificed their opportunities to financially support their families and committed to sports. Improved infrastructure and proper training will enable them to excel. And for that, inclusive gyms are the need of the hour across Tamil Nadu,” she emphasises.

Hailing from Marathupatti, a remote village in Tirunelveli, Arunmozhi was interested in sports during her childhood. However, she had to limit her aspirations due to her disability. Yet, her sister encouraged her to pursue sports, believing it could set an inspiring example for many worldwide. “I used to crawl to every machine when I worked out at regular gyms.

The pitying glances from others always planted the notion that my world was separate from theirs and that the two could never intersect. Training amidst such crippling feelings often undermined my confidence. However, our experience in this gym is entirely different. We need not rely on others to use each piece of equipment, and this empowerment is vital,” shares the basketball player, who has won 34 gold medals at both state and national levels since 2019.

Meanwhile, powerlifter Nathiya also joined her fellow athletes in her wheelchair to begin her workout regimen, receiving instructions from trainer Sam. The 38-year-old athlete, hailing from Aruppukottai, has triumphed in three national-level competitions.





According to Aiswarya, fitness often gets overlooked when discussing the improvement of the lives of specially-abled individuals. “In terms of comprehensive development, we have addressed access to education, employment, and mobility.

Fitness and well-being are crucial for women with disabilities, as a World Health Organisation study revealed that the life expectancy of disabled individuals is two decades less than that of an average person. I believe this gym will serve as a tool for bridging that gap and facilitating inclusion,” states the disability rights activist, who asserts that the right to fitness is the right to health.

“Change does not happen overnight, and we must allow time for people to comprehend and adapt to the concept. We aspire to serve as an inspiration for establishing more such gyms in the state,” Aiswarya concludes, brimming with optimism.

The Better World Shelter for Women with Disabilities is located at Kamdar Nagar in Nungambakkam. The well-equipped gym is open to the public free of charge, with flexible timings.