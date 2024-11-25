INS Delhi visits Chennai for Navy Day Celebrations 2024

CHENNAI: The Indian Navy's warship, INS Delhi, visited Chennai harbour on November 23, as part of the Navy Day Celebrations 2024. The Headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, organised a visit for 500 school children and NCC cadets onboard the INS Delhi on Monday.

INS Delhi (D61) is a guided-missile destroyer that has been serving the Indian Navy since its commissioning on November 15, 1997.

As the lead ship of the Delhi class, it boasts an impressive array of features, including a length of 163.2m, a maximum beam of 17.2m, and a displacement of 6933 tonnes.

The ship is powered by four gas turbines with a combined 80000 HP and four gas turbine generators with a 4 MW power generation capability. Its armament includes state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, such as Brahmos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missiles, Kashmir SAM, RBU 6000 anti-submarine rockets, and Varunastra torpedoes.

During the visit, guests were given a guided tour of the ship, providing a glimpse into the daily lives of naval personnel. The event aimed to foster greater awareness and appreciation for the Indian Navy's role in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.The event also included the felicitation of JC Simon Chera, a centenarian and ex-INS Delhi sailor.

As the flagship of the Eastern Fleet, INS Delhi has participated in various multilateral exercises, including MILAN, MALABAR, and JIMEX. It has also taken part in bilateral exercises, showcasing its operational capabilities.

In recent years, INS Delhi has undergone significant upgrades, including the replacement of its Kh-35E Uran missiles with BrahMos missiles and the installation of a new Fregat M2EM radar system.

As part of the celebrations, Headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area has earlier organized a ship visit on November 24, for veterans, serving officers, sailors and Defence Civilians including their families.