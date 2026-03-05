Ink, craft and community: Inside the Chennai's Pen Show

CHENNAI: In a world increasingly shaped by keyboards and touchscreens, the graceful glide of a nib across paper retains its timeless charm. The upcoming Pen Show promises to be a haven for collectors, calligraphers, enthusiasts, students and first-time buyers, offering handcrafted fountain pens, jewel-toned inks and carefully restored vintage treasures. Talking about this year’s edition, Aditya Bhansali, organiser of the event, says, “This platform creates a space for new exhibitors and old brands to come together, and there will be learnings on both ends. There will be stalls for nib nicators, vintage pen repair, and also a lucky draw contest. Above all, we will be donating around 100 stationery kits to schools.”
The Chennai Pen Show is organised by Endless, a city-based company dedicated to promoting the culture of writing. With more than 16,000 visitors, last year’s event reached a milestone by becoming the largest pen show globally, surpassing the Washington DC Pen Show. “The craze is unreal. One can find a large number of fountain pen enthusiasts in Tamil Nadu,” he shares The pen show will feature fountain pens, inks, stationery, vintage pens, and rare writing instruments. “This year, more than 50 exhibitors will be showcasing their products,” adds the organiser. One of the major highlights will be a large 3D-printed bottle and fountain pen.
Some of the collections in this year’s pen show include Mohi Pens from Aurangabad, hand-painted penmaker A&Co, where it takes three months to paint a pen, and Submarine Pens from Mumbai, among others. “We will also have international exhibitors like the Japanese brand Aurora Pens. Other sought-after Indian brands include Ranga Pens and Sulekha, and acclaimed foreign companies like Sheaffer, ST Dupont, Pelikan, and Diplomat,” Aditya states.
One of the exhibitors is Oliver Pens from Sowcarpet. Started by Bhimraj in 1971, this brand was initially into handmade fountain pens. “With time, we expanded our boundaries and started making customised pens and also concept sets for corporates,” shares Monish Khatri, a third-generation penmaker. Being his sophomore Chennai Pen Show event, he was surprised by the number of fountain pen collectors in the city. “Usually, pen collectors lean more towards fountain pens. The community is greatly growing in South India. I hope to see more footfall this year as well,” he expects. Writing with a fountain pen is an art that many do not understand. “It requires patience. Recently, parents have also been bringing back the practice of using fountain pens among children. We shifted to cartridge pens due to our fast-paced lives. Apart from good handwriting, fountain pens teach us to pause, live, and embrace the moment,” says Monish, adding that enthusiasts are now delving deep into the elements of meticulously crafted pens.
In Chennai, the pen is not just mightier than the keyboard; it is timeless. The Chennai Pen Show will take place from March 6 to 8, 2 pm to 7 pm, at Fika, Adyar. Entry is free.