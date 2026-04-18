Inhumane living conditions, no savings triggered Noida workers' protests

CHENNAI: Earlier this week, industrial workers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida had protested, demanding a hike in their minimum wages and fair working conditions. Following the protests, which turned violent, the Uttar Pradesh government hiked their salaries by 21%. The government increased the wages of semi-skilled workers to Rs 15,059 from Rs 12,445, while those of skilled workers have been raised to Rs 16,668 from Rs 13,940.
A closer look at the protesters in Noida and their lives reveals inhumane living conditions and simmering disappointment that was waiting to burst into protests. From one-room houses shared by three people to salaries that leave no savings, several media reports highlight their harsh living and working conditions.
People who have migrated from across the country to the IT hub are struggling to make ends meet despite poor working conditions and a lack of job security. “There are more people like me, like us,” Rohit Singh, a factory worker who lives in a small one-room house shared with three others, told BBC. Another report highlighted a situation where eight workers were seen sharing a single room.
The situation has broken many workers, with some regretting their decision to come to Noida in search of work. “I wasted 4-5 years of my career,” Singh says, adding that he would never return to Noida for work.
The protest, which started with Honda workers, soon spilled into other sectors, including garment workers and factory units. Despite slogging for close to 12 hours, workers are barely able to save anything. "Sometimes, the landlord comes knocking at our doors even before salaries are credited," a female factory worker told the media.
Disappointment with employers has been a long-standing issue; the rise in cooking gas prices due to the West Asia crisis was the tipping point that ignited the protests. Wage hikes that were due in 2014 and then in 2019 were not implemented, adding to workers' anger. For most of the workers, around Rs 4,000 is spent on rent, while close to Rs 3,000 is spent on cooking and food expenses. With the remaining, they have to look after other expenses, including their children's education. Some also pay Rs 10-12 per unit for electricity.
As per a The Hindu report, workers said they require at least Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 to sustain their lives, including their children's education. While wages have remained stagnant, expenses have increased. The same report noted that after the nominal hike, landlords are now demanding higher rent from workers.
While the Uttar Pradesh police arrested over 300 workers in connection with the protests and speculated about a possible connection to Pakistan, workers say protests often begin with one person before spreading. "It is not wrong to fight for one's rights," they told reporters. Workers also pointed out the lack of medical insurance. "If we express disappointment, they ask us to leave as many are in line for the job," said a worker.