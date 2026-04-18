Inhumane living conditions, no savings triggered Noida workers' protests

A closer look at the protesters in Noida and their lives reveals inhumane living conditions and simmering disappointment that was waiting to burst into protests. From one-room houses shared by three people to salaries that leave no savings, several media reports highlight their harsh living and working conditions.

People who have migrated from across the country to the IT hub are struggling to make ends meet despite poor working conditions and a lack of job security. “There are more people like me, like us,” Rohit Singh, a factory worker who lives in a small one-room house shared with three others, told BBC. Another report highlighted a situation where eight workers were seen sharing a single room.