Infant dies in Chennai after home remedy for cold causes breathing complications

CHENNAI: An 8-month-old baby died due to complications caused by applying a mixture of balm and camphor to treat cold on Wednesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the infant, who had been suffering from a cold, was given a traditional home remedy involving balm and camphor.

The mixture was applied around the baby’s nose in an attempt to ease congestion.

The child reportedly developed breathing difficulties soon after.

The baby was rushed to the Egmore Government Children's Hospital for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, the child did not respond to treatment and succumbed during treatment.