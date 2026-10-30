Days after infant's death in Tiruvottiyur clinic toilet, teen mother arrested on murder charges

CHENNAI: Days after the death of a newborn girl rescued from the toilet of a private clinic in Tiruvottiyur, Tiruvottiyur Police on Thursday arrested the mother of the child on murder charges.
According to Tiruvottiyur police, a 19-year-old woman from Ennore, Kokila, who had completed Class XII, was admitted to the private facility on October 24 after complaining of labour pain. Her family was aware of the pregnancy, but she had gone to the clinic alone, police said.
After admission, the woman told the staff she had diarrhoea and went to the restroom. She remained inside for nearly two hours, which raised suspicion among the clinic staff. When they checked, they found that she had delivered a baby girl inside the toilet.
The woman and the newborn were immediately shifted to Stanley Hospital for further treatment. The infant, however, died after which the body was sent for postmortem examination.
Police sources said the autopsy report received on Tuesday indicated injuries on the body of the infant.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman was allegedly in a relationship with a lorry driver from Ennore and the child was born out of wedlock.
After the injuries on the child were consistent with an attack, Police arrested the woman on murder charges. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.