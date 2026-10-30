Days after infant's death in Tiruvottiyur clinic toilet, teen mother arrested on murder charges

According to Tiruvottiyur police, a 19-year-old woman from Ennore, Kokila, who had completed Class XII, was admitted to the private facility on October 24 after complaining of labour pain. Her family was aware of the pregnancy, but she had gone to the clinic alone, police said.

After admission, the woman told the staff she had diarrhoea and went to the restroom. She remained inside for nearly two hours, which raised suspicion among the clinic staff. When they checked, they found that she had delivered a baby girl inside the toilet.