Indigo's Stretch cabin coming soon on Delhi-Chennai flights

CHENNAI: Indigo airlines is all set to launch its latest cabin product, the Indigo Stretch, on the Delhi-Chennai route soon.

Indigo currently provides the Stretch service on flights between Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Bengaluru.

Peter Elbers, CEO of Indigo, explained the media that the service has been well received by customers, and by the end of the calendar year 2025, the airline plans to have about 45 planes operating on 10 new metro routes with this new product.

Unlike the usual economy 6E cabin, Indigo Stretch offers a seat that reclines up to 5 inches and provides extra legroom, with a 38-inch separation between the seats in each row.

Additionally, the seats come with a 6-way adjustable headrest with neck support.

These stretch cabins will feature 12 seats in each plane in a 2-2 configuration in a coupe style.

Additional features include an electronic device holder, 60-watt USB Type-C power supply, and a three-pin universal power outlet.

Indigo currently operates around 120 daily flights to and from Chennai, connecting various cities across India and international destinations.