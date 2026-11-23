The flight, scheduled to depart from Chennai at 4.20 pm, took off at 5.06 pm. It reached Bengaluru airspace around 5.40 pm but was not cleared to land by the air traffic control. After waiting for a few minutes, the pilot returned to Chennai, and the aircraft landed at 6.10 pm.

The passengers were reportedly confused over the sudden return. When they sought clarification, the cabin crew cited administrative reasons and informed them that the flight would resume its journey shortly.

The same aircraft departed Chennai again at 7.30 pm and landed safely at Bengaluru at 8.15 pm.