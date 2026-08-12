IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Chennai Airport after technical snag, oil leak

CHENNAI: An IndiGo passenger flight from Kolkata to Chennai carrying 229 people made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport late Tuesday night after its left engine developed a technical snag accompanied by an oil leak during the approach. The aircraft landed safely at 11.37 pm, with all 222 passengers and seven crew members escaping unharmed.
The flight was approaching Chennai Airport for landing around 11.30 pm when the pilot detected the snag in the aircraft's left engine. An oil leak was also reported.
As the pilot considered a normal landing risky, he immediately alerted the Chennai Airport control room about the situation. Following the alert, airport authorities declared an emergency on the runway and activated the required safety measures.
Fire tenders, medical teams and emergency response personnel were deployed as a precaution. The aircraft continued to circle in the air while the airport authorities completed the emergency arrangements.
After all safety measures were put in place, the aircraft was given clearance to land. It subsequently landed safely at the domestic airport at around 11.37 pm.
After the passengers disembarked, a team of aircraft engineers boarded the plane and inspected the aircraft. Following the inspection, it was found that the aircraft could not be operated until comprehensive repairs were completed.
The aircraft was subsequently declared unairworthy around midnight and moved to a remote parking bay at the airport, where it was stationed for further inspection and repairs.
The incident caused a stir at Chennai Airport although no injuries or casualties were reported.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. The aviation regulator is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the snag and oil leak, besides assessing the safety procedures followed during the emergency landing.
The investigation will also look into the technical condition of the aircraft.