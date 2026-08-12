IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Chennai Airport after technical snag, oil leak

Pilot alerts airport control room

The flight was approaching Chennai Airport for landing around 11.30 pm when the pilot detected the snag in the aircraft's left engine. An oil leak was also reported.

As the pilot considered a normal landing risky, he immediately alerted the Chennai Airport control room about the situation. Following the alert, airport authorities declared an emergency on the runway and activated the required safety measures.

Fire tenders, medical teams and emergency response personnel were deployed as a precaution. The aircraft continued to circle in the air while the airport authorities completed the emergency arrangements.

After all safety measures were put in place, the aircraft was given clearance to land. It subsequently landed safely at the domestic airport at around 11.37 pm.