Indigo flight from Tiruchy lands in Chennai after 6-hour delay

The flight, which was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 7.10 am, reached Tiruchy at around 8.10 am. It was then scheduled to depart at 8.30 am and reach Chennai by 9.30 am.

However, while the aircraft was being prepared for departure, a technical issue was detected. Following this, passengers were informed that the flight would be delayed and were asked to remain at the airport. They had to wait for nearly six hours at the Tiruchy airport.