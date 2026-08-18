Indigo flight from Tiruchy lands in Chennai after 6-hour delay

CHENNAI: An Indigo flight from Tiruchy to Chennai, scheduled to arrive at 9.30 am on Tuesday, was delayed for about six hours and finally arrived at Chennai airport at 3.20 pm. Around 140 passengers were forced to wait at the Tiruchy airport for several hours.
The flight, which was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 7.10 am, reached Tiruchy at around 8.10 am. It was then scheduled to depart at 8.30 am and reach Chennai by 9.30 am.
However, while the aircraft was being prepared for departure, a technical issue was detected. Following this, passengers were informed that the flight would be delayed and were asked to remain at the airport. They had to wait for nearly six hours at the Tiruchy airport.
After the issue was rectified, the flight departed at around 2.15 pm and reached Chennai at 3.20 pm. When contacted, Chennai airport officials said the delay was due to an operational reason.