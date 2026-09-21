IndiGo cancels Chennai-Tiruchy flights due to low passenger demand

CHENNAI: Two IndiGo flights operating between Chennai and Tiruchy were cancelled on Monday due to low passenger demand, leaving several passengers who had planned to travel for official work inconvenienced.
The IndiGo flight scheduled to depart from Chennai’s domestic airport at 9.30 am and reach Tiruchy at 10.40 am was cancelled on Monday.
Similarly, the IndiGo flight scheduled to depart from Tiruchy at 11 am and arrive in Chennai at 12.10 pm was also cancelled. Passengers who had booked tickets on the two flights were informed about the cancellation and their bookings were shifted to other flights.
According to airport sources, the two flights were cancelled due to administrative reasons as there were not enough passengers for the services. The cancellations on Monday, the first working day of the week, caused inconvenience to passengers who had planned to travel between Chennai and Tiruchy for various official purposes.