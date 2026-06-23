Indigenous wheelchairs: IIT-Madras gesture to Army hospital

The remaining 75 wheelchairs will be supplied in phases over the coming months.

The YD One wheelchairs were developed at IIT Madras’ TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) and are manufactured by Thryv Mobility, a startup incubated at the institute. The product was designed with inputs from wheelchair users and is intended to support independent mobility.

Lt Gen Avinash Das, Commandant of Army Hospital, said the wheelchairs would support patients and their families in regaining mobility through devices designed and manufactured in India.