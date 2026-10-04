Indigenous tech to determine foetal age in 2027-28, says IIT-Madras

Prof Balaraman Ravindran, head, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, said that the technology, developed using Indian pregnancy data, would be taken through further validation and the next stage of integration with ultrasound scanning systems.

In an exclusive interaction with DT Next, he added, “The model seeks to address the limitations of applying formulae developed using Western populations to Indian pregnancies. Currently, they use some US formula to determine the age of the foetus. We’ve developed an Indian babies’ formula.”

The India-specific model, Garbhini-GA2, was developed and externally validated using data from Indian pregnancies. Published research has shown that it significantly reduced errors in estimating gestational age compared with the widely used Hadlock formula. The technology was also externally validated using data from Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.