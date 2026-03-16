Indigenous AI push faces governance, accountability challenges

The document, ‘Advancing Indigenous Foundation Models’, underscores that while India has begun building an ecosystem for home-grown foundation models, the rapid expansion of generative AI has raised difficult questions around regulation, copyright, model accountability, and the governance of synthetic content.

Foundation models, which are large AI systems trained on massive datasets that power applications ranging from language processing to healthcare diagnostics, are increasingly becoming the backbone of digital economies. But the paper warns that decisions taken during model design and training can influence thousands of downstream applications across sectors.