Indian Bank executive leaps from HQ building in Parry's

CHENNAI: A top executive at Indian Bank's head office at Parry's Corner ended his life after he allegedly leapt from the fourth floor of the bank's building on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Kanishq Bajpai (57). A native of Uttar Pradesh, he was working as the Chief Manager of Information Technology division at the Indian Bank's head office in Parry's Corner. He resided in the city with his family, police said.
According to police, on Saturday evening, Bajpai stepped out of his office on the fourth floor and was standing in the balcony area of the building.
A security guard who witnessed the fall called for help and rushed Bajpai to the Stanley Government Hospital. Doctors who examined him declared him brought dead.
Based on the information, the North Beach police registered a case and have taken up the investigation.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that Bajpai had spoken to his family members for about 15 minutes before his death. Police are questioning his wife and son to ascertain the reason and whether he was under any stress.
Further investigation is under way to determine the circumstances leading to the death.
In an official statement on their social media, the Indian Bank expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased. "The Bank stands firmly beside the bereaved family in this difficult hour and remains committed to extending all possible support and assistance to them," the statement said.