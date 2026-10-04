Indian Bank executive leaps from HQ building in Parry's

The deceased was identified as Kanishq Bajpai (57). A native of Uttar Pradesh, he was working as the Chief Manager of Information Technology division at the Indian Bank's head office in Parry's Corner. He resided in the city with his family, police said.

According to police, on Saturday evening, Bajpai stepped out of his office on the fourth floor and was standing in the balcony area of the building.

A security guard who witnessed the fall called for help and rushed Bajpai to the Stanley Government Hospital. Doctors who examined him declared him brought dead.

Based on the information, the North Beach police registered a case and have taken up the investigation.