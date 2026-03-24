Indian air passenger travelling from Vietnam held with Rs.5 crore worth ganja at Chennai airport

Following instructions from the Election Commission, as the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force, additional Air Intelligence officers have been deployed to monitor passengers arriving from abroad and those departing from Chennai. On Sunday night, the officials were closely monitoring the passengers who arrived from Vietnam. The officers on suspicion intercepted a 25-year-old passenger who travelled from Delhi to Vietnam as a tourist and returned to Chennai via Brunei. During questioning, the passenger was evasive in his replies, and soon he was taken to the Customs office for detailed inspection.

The officials examined his luggage, and inside his suitcase, they found 10 polythene-wrapped parcels. Upon opening them, officers discovered hydroponic ganja concealed within. In total, 5 kgs of hydroponic ganja were recovered, with an estimated international market value of Rs 5 crore.