India, Vietnam Coast Guards hold seventh high-level meeting in Chennai

CHENNAI: The seventh High-Level Meeting between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) was held in Chennai on Tuesday, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation and operational coordination.
Major General Luong Dinh Hung, Vice Commandant of the Vietnam Coast Guard, called on Director General of the Indian Coast Guard Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, during the ongoing visit of the Vietnamese delegation to Chennai.
The meeting was subsequently held at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters in Chennai. The Indian delegation was led by DG Paramesh Sivamani, while the Vietnamese delegation was headed by Major General Luong Dinh Hung.
The meeting provided a platform for the two maritime forces to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Discussions focused on enhancing professional cooperation, expanding maritime engagement and improving operational coordination between the two Coast Guards.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained engagement and closer cooperation to contribute towards maintaining a safe, secure and sustainable maritime environment. The meeting is part of the ongoing bilateral maritime engagements between India and Vietnam aimed at strengthening cooperation between their respective maritime security forces.