India, Vietnam Coast Guards hold seventh high-level meeting in Chennai

Major General Luong Dinh Hung, Vice Commandant of the Vietnam Coast Guard, called on Director General of the Indian Coast Guard Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, during the ongoing visit of the Vietnamese delegation to Chennai.

The meeting was subsequently held at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters in Chennai. The Indian delegation was led by DG Paramesh Sivamani, while the Vietnamese delegation was headed by Major General Luong Dinh Hung.