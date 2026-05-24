Chennai’s new restaurant Parva brings the flavours of 23 states under one roof

Chef Arupam Baidya, who is also the restaurant’s managing partner, says the idea behind the place was to celebrate India’s diverse food culture. “Parva means celebration in Sanskrit and that is why our tagline is ‘Celebrating India’s Kitchens’. Every dish here represents a region, a story and a culture. Usually, when people think of Indian restaurants in Chennai, the menu is mostly Punjabi or Mughlai cuisine. But India is such a vast country with different ingredients, traditions, and cooking styles. We wanted to bring recipes from different parts of the country under one roof,” he says.

Many of the dishes are difficult to find in restaurants in the city. Arupam says the team consciously stayed away from predictable dishes that are available everywhere. “For example, we don’t serve paneer butter masala or dum aloo because those dishes are already common. Instead, we have paneer tikka masala, where the paneer is cooked in the tandoor before being added to a spicy gravy. In place of dum aloo, we serve Aloo Ke Gutke, a popular dish from Uttarakhand. We have tried our best to bring authentic flavours from different regions while also adding a few innovations of our own, keeping the Indian base intact,” he explains.