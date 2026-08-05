India, Indonesia seal IIT Madras pact to deepen research and innovation partnership

CHENNAI: India and Indonesia on Wednesday strengthened their strategic partnership in higher education and technology, with the Indonesian Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation to expand collaboration in research, deep technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and talent development.
The agreement, signed during the visit of Indonesian Minister for Higher Education, Science and Technology Brian Yuliarto to IIT Madras, is aimed at creating globally competitive innovation ecosystems while supporting sustainable economic growth and technology-driven development in both countries.
The initiative assumes significance as it stems from the recent bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who agreed to broaden cooperation in higher education, science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.
The MoU was signed by IIT Madras Global Research Foundation Director Raghunathan Rengaswamy, CEO and Director Madhav Narayan, and Indonesia’s Director General of Research and Development Mohammad Fauzan Adziman in the presence of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty and senior officials from both countries.
Brian Yuliarto said the collaboration would provide Indonesian universities with greater opportunities for joint research, talent development, technology commercialisation and innovation programmes. “Our goal is not only to produce excellent research, but to transform ideas into startups, help those startups grow into globally competitive industries and create greater economic value for Indonesia,” he said.
Kamakoti said the partnership reflected the confidence reposed in IIT Madras’ research ecosystem. “Through IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, we are extending our capabilities beyond national boundaries to co-create solutions that address real-world challenges and build globally competitive research, innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems that strengthen the enduring friendship between India and Indonesia,” he added.