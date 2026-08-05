India, Indonesia seal IIT Madras pact to deepen research and innovation partnership

The MoU was signed by IIT Madras Global Research Foundation Director Raghunathan Rengaswamy, CEO and Director Madhav Narayan, and Indonesia’s Director General of Research and Development Mohammad Fauzan Adziman in the presence of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty and senior officials from both countries.

Brian Yuliarto said the collaboration would provide Indonesian universities with greater opportunities for joint research, talent development, technology commercialisation and innovation programmes. “Our goal is not only to produce excellent research, but to transform ideas into startups, help those startups grow into globally competitive industries and create greater economic value for Indonesia,” he said.

Kamakoti said the partnership reflected the confidence reposed in IIT Madras’ research ecosystem. “Through IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, we are extending our capabilities beyond national boundaries to co-create solutions that address real-world challenges and build globally competitive research, innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems that strengthen the enduring friendship between India and Indonesia,” he added.