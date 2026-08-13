Independence Day celebrations: Traffic diversions on Kamarajar Road, Anna Salai

CHENNAI: Traffic restrictions and diversions have been announced on Kamarajar Road, Rajaji Salai and nearby roads in Chennai in view of the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George on August 15.
According to a traffic police statement, vehicle movement will be restricted on Kamarajar Salai between the Labour Statue and the War Memorial, as well as on Rajaji Salai from the War Memorial to the northern side of the Reserve Bank subway. The restrictions will apply to all vehicles except those carrying valid vehicle passes.
Vehicles travelling from Kamarajar Salai towards Parrys via Rajaji Salai will have to take the route from the Labour Statue through Walajah Road, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, Raja Annamalaipuram Mandram Junction and North Fort Side Road before reaching Parrys.
Vehicles travelling from Parrys towards Kamarajar Salai through Rajaji Salai and the Secretariat will have to take Parrys Corner, North Fort Side Road, Raja Annamalai Mandram Junction, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Walajah Road before joining Kamarajar Salai.
Vehicles from Anna Salai heading towards Parrys through Kodimara Salai will have to use Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, Raja Annamalai Mandram Junction and North Fort Side Road. Vehicles travelling from Muthusamy Bridge towards Kamarajar Salai through Kodimara Salai will have to take Anna Salai and Walajah Road.
Holders of red and purple vehicle passes will be allowed to travel through Rajaji Salai until 8.30 am and drop passengers near the Secretariat entrance before parking their vehicles at designated parking areas inside the Fort complex.
After 8.30 am, red and purple pass holders will have to use the route through the War Memorial, Kodimara Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, North Fort Side Road, Parrys Junction and the Reserve Bank subway before reaching the outer entrance of the Secretariat. Vehicles must then be parked at the PWD parking area opposite the Secretariat.
Blue and pink pass holders will have to follow the designated routes and drop passengers near the outer entrance of the Secretariat before parking at the PWD parking area opposite the Secretariat. The routes will vary before and after 8.30 am.
Vehicles arriving without valid passes will not be allowed beyond the restricted areas. Passengers must get down near the War Memorial, while the vehicles will have to be parked inside Island Grounds.
Police have urged motorists to follow the diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel during the Independence Day celebrations.