Independence Day celebrations: Traffic diversions on Kamarajar Road, Anna Salai

Vehicles travelling from Kamarajar Salai towards Parrys via Rajaji Salai will have to take the route from the Labour Statue through Walajah Road, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, Raja Annamalaipuram Mandram Junction and North Fort Side Road before reaching Parrys.

Vehicles travelling from Parrys towards Kamarajar Salai through Rajaji Salai and the Secretariat will have to take Parrys Corner, North Fort Side Road, Raja Annamalai Mandram Junction, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Walajah Road before joining Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles from Anna Salai heading towards Parrys through Kodimara Salai will have to use Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, Raja Annamalai Mandram Junction and North Fort Side Road. Vehicles travelling from Muthusamy Bridge towards Kamarajar Salai through Kodimara Salai will have to take Anna Salai and Walajah Road.