Increase parking space in phase II stations, commuters urge Chennai Metro Rail

“It is a no-brainer that better transit services, across all modes, are a need of the hour. However, along with that, having an efficient and functional parking lot is also a must,” said Neelakandan, an IT professional.

He observed that Metro Rail commuters, especially office-goers, use parking diligently. “Hence, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) must pay attention to the demand in both existing and upcoming Metro stations,” he added.

For instance, commuters have pointed out that the parking facility at Porur Metro (upcoming station) is smaller and wouldn’t meet the demand. And, for Vadapalani phase II Metro, CMRL has so far not earmarked any parking facility as yet.

“Since commuters are already anticipating the commencement of the Metro line between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani, the demand for parking lots will come up especially for both two- and four-wheelers. If CMRL wants to increase ridership it must opt for bigger spaces,” opined Jayalakshmi, a resident of Vadapalani.

To this, a CMRL official said, “As per the demands, the parking spaces will be increased and allotted. However, we can assess that after the commercial operations have commenced.”