Increase daily wages from Rs 325 to Rs 500: Amma Unavagam workers to GCC

CHENNAI: Amma Unavagam, a flagship scheme introduced in Tamil Nadu by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013, was once a source of economic hope for its women workers. Fast-forward to 2026, and those who have served for over a decade are now deeply pessimistic, and demanding the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to increase their daily wage from Rs 325 to at least Rs 500.
Workers also alleged that rice supplies have been halted at several Amma Unavagams in the Ambattur zone for the past 10 days, forcing them to transfer the excess stocks from nearby Amma Unavagams.
Furthermore, to boost revenue, the Corporation officials have set a daily sales target between Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,500 at these Unavagams. “This is impossible considering the severe supply shortages,” said a worker from Ward 84. “I’ve been working at the Amma Canteen since 2013 and earn Rs 9,750 a month. How is this enough to run a family? We’ve requested the Corporation to increase our daily wage to Rs 500/day.”
Another staff member highlighted that supply allocations have fallen over the years. During the previous AIADMK tenure, centres received 5,00 kg of boiled rice and 500 kg of raw rice monthly. Under the DMK government, total monthly supply for both varieties combined had dropped to just 600 kg.
“The quality of rice and provisions has degraded, leading to lower footfall during the previous government itself,” the worker explained. “With supplies halted, I spend Rs 500 out of my own pocket to transport rice bags from neighbouring canteens in wards 80, 81, and 91. Additionally, the supply from Metro Water is unfit for drinking, forcing us to boil it before cooking. Introducing new dishes to the menu would bring more customers.”
Echoing similar concerns, another worker from Ward 139 lamented, “My husband is an electrician, but online booking platforms have severely hit his work, leaving him with barely Rs 500 a day. My family depends entirely on my income to support our daughter, who is in the first year at a government college. Customer footfall fluctuates daily; we can’t achieve the target of Rs 1,300 a day. But raising our wages and increasing manpower would help us work far more effectively.”
When contacted, a senior GCC official stated that the supply disruption had not yet been brought to their attention but also assured that inspection would be carried out to resolve the issue immediately. Addressing the drinking water concerns, the official added, “We identified 70-80 centres across the city requiring functional RO systems and have instructed Regional Deputy Commissioners (RDCs) to repair faulty units. New RO plants will be installed within the week.”
The quality of rice and provisions has degraded, leading to lower footfall during the previous government itself. With supplies halted, I spend Rs 500 out of my own pocket to transport rice bags from neighbouring canteens in wards 80, 81, and 91. Additionally, the supply from Metro Water is unfit for drinking, forcing us to boil it before cooking
A worker from Amma Unavagam
Clarifying the concerns about daily targets, he said: “No official instructions have been issued regarding fixed sales targets. However, staff have been directed to retain customers and ensure food is served to everyone who visits.”
The GCC operates 383 Amma Canteens with daily footfall averaging between 67,000 and 84,000 until May. It increased significantly to over 1 lakh in June and July. The civic body has spent over Rs 17 crore on major refurbishments and repair works across centres since Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay instructed officials to upgrade facilities statewide.