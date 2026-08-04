Increase daily wages from Rs 325 to Rs 500: Amma Unavagam workers to GCC

Workers also alleged that rice supplies have been halted at several Amma Unavagams in the Ambattur zone for the past 10 days, forcing them to transfer the excess stocks from nearby Amma Unavagams.

Furthermore, to boost revenue, the Corporation officials have set a daily sales target between Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,500 at these Unavagams. “This is impossible considering the severe supply shortages,” said a worker from Ward 84. “I’ve been working at the Amma Canteen since 2013 and earn Rs 9,750 a month. How is this enough to run a family? We’ve requested the Corporation to increase our daily wage to Rs 500/day.”

Another staff member highlighted that supply allocations have fallen over the years. During the previous AIADMK tenure, centres received 5,00 kg of boiled rice and 500 kg of raw rice monthly. Under the DMK government, total monthly supply for both varieties combined had dropped to just 600 kg.