Inconsistencies in prosecution’s case | No train ticket, 1 less bag of ganja: Special court acquits Bengal man

Mohammad Abdul Alim (41) of Birbhum was arrested by a team from the Pallikaranai Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) on March 21, 2023, near East Tambaram. According to the prosecution, he was found with 30 kg of ganja in two bags.

An Armed Reserve (AR) Constable Imran Khan, who knew Hindi explained the arrest procedures to Alim and the latter knew Hindi too, according to the prosecution. However, the defence counsels argued that their client only knows Bangla and does not know Hindi and that the prosecution has made up the statements.