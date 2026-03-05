Incomplete Thiru Vi Ka bus terminus opens to lukewarm response from public

Constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore, the terminus has been planned to serve both mofussil and city buses. However, officials said operations from the old terminus would continue until March 30 before a complete shift is carried out.

Tiruvallur residents, who had long awaited a modern bus facility, responded to the inauguration with muted enthusiasm, citing repeated delays in completing the project. Construction began in July 2023 with a stipulated deadline of 18 months, but the schedule was extended twice. Officials admitted that only around 90% of the work had been completed on the day of inauguration.