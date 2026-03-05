Incomplete Thiru Vi Ka bus terminus opens to lukewarm response from public

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the newly constructed Thiru Vi Ka Bus Terminus through video conferencing on Wednesday. The facility, built over 5.5 acres at Vengadanallur along the Tiruvallur–Uthukkottai Road, was opened for public use even as works remain incomplete.
Constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore, the terminus has been planned to serve both mofussil and city buses. However, officials said operations from the old terminus would continue until March 30 before a complete shift is carried out.
Tiruvallur residents, who had long awaited a modern bus facility, responded to the inauguration with muted enthusiasm, citing repeated delays in completing the project. Construction began in July 2023 with a stipulated deadline of 18 months, but the schedule was extended twice. Officials admitted that only around 90% of the work had been completed on the day of inauguration.
E Manavalan, a long-time resident of Punnapakkam Village near Tiruvallur, opined that the existing terminus on Rajaji Salai had been functioning for nearly 40 years in the heart of the town, which is close to the Veera Raghava Perumal Temple, Theradi, and the town’s vegetable market.
“The area also serves as a hub for textile and other commercial activity, attracting large crowds daily. Relocating the terminus without providing alternative bus stops near Theradi is an inconvenience to the devotees who visit the temple, particularly on New Moon days,” he pointed out.
While shopkeepers around the old terminus were aware of the shift, many regular commuters said they had not received adequate information about the new facility at Vengadanallur. L Rajani, a commuter, said she was unaware of the inauguration. “If such major changes are being implemented, authorities should provide proper public notice to passengers,” she added.
Former Milk and Dairy Development Minister BV Ramana questioned the claim that the project was nearing completion. “Several works including flooring, septic tanks and the compound wall are still pending. The government hurried the inauguration to beat the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct,” he added. “Tiruvallur Collector has assured the public that all buses will start operating from the new terminus by March 30, but completing the remaining works and shifting operations within such a short period will be difficult.”
Officials in the Tiruvallur Municipality acknowledged that some works were still pending. An official said, “Around 85% of the project is completed and the remaining works will be finished soon. By the end of the month, all buses operating to the city and other destinations will function from the new terminus, which will be developed as an eco-friendly facility.”
The official added that there had been plans to convert the old terminus site into a commercial complex to address the lack of commercial infrastructure in the town.
The new terminus can accommodate 56 buses at a time, and includes 101 shops, 5 toilet blocks including 1 for trans persons, parking facilities for 500 two-wheelers and 100 cars, a police booth and a fire station. Authorities also said they were planning to construct a dedicated bus stop near the Flower Bazaar market along the Chennai–Tiruttani Highway for devotees visiting the Veera Raghava Perumal Temple.
Meanwhile, an official from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s Villupuram Division depot in Tiruvallur said, “Two bus services connecting the Tiruvallur railway station and Theradi have already been diverted to the new terminus. Most buses reaching the new facility are running nearly empty as many commuters are still unaware of the shift.”