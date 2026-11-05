Incomplete SWD works leave Chennai airport at risk of inundation

CHENNAI: The storm water drainage (SWD) project at the airport, aimed at preventing rainwater from inundating runways and aircraft parking bays, remains incomplete even after nearly one-and-a-half years. Though the 4.3-km drainage network was initially scheduled to be completed within six months, only 60% of the work has been completed so far.
The project, undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) based on technical advice from experts at IIT Madras, was launched in June 2025.
The work was supposed to be completed by December 2025, ensuring that rainwater that would accumulate inside the airport could be channelled directly into the Adyar River. But, only 2.3 km of the proposed 4.3-km drainage has been completed, while work on the remaining 2 km is still in progress.
Every monsoon, heavy rainwater flowing from the Tirusulam Hills, GST Road and surrounding areas of Meenambakkam enters the airport. Water accumulates around aircraft parking bays and runway areas, disrupting flight operations. At times during intense rainfall, flights have been delayed, diverted or cancelled, and the airport has faced temporary closures.
The delay in completing the SWD project has raised questions over whether similar disruptions could occur this year. On October 17, around two hours of heavy rain affected nearly 20 flight services at the airport.
One flight that could not land in Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad. Rainwater also flooded the arrival terminal’s portico, leaving passengers struggling to reach vehicles after exiting the terminal.
With November and December witnessing intense rainfall and the possibility of cyclones, concerns remain over the airport’s preparedness.
Airport officials, however, have assured that major disruptions are unlikely this monsoon. “Measures have been taken to prevent waterlogging around critical operational areas. The present situation is different from the floods of 2015, when heavy rainfall and the large-scale release of water from Chembarambakkam reservoir led to severe flooding along the Adyar River,” one of the officials clarified. “Also, the Adyar River has since been desilted and deepened to improve its capacity to carry floodwater. The project has encountered technical and operational challenges related to aviation safety and security.”
The airport has two runways, and restrictions apply to structures and equipment operating close to them. Sections of the proposed drainage channel came within 100-110 metres of a runway, creating complications because of the applicable safety requirements. The alignment had to be modified to address the issue.
The installation of concrete slabs over the drainage channel has also posed difficulties. The slabs need to be transported to the site and lifted into position using cranes, but crane operations near runways are subject to aviation safety restrictions. Officials further said that clearance from defence authorities was required for work in certain areas, contributing to additional delays.
When contacted, an AAI official at the airport said, “The existing drainage is capable of handling the rainwater. The situation was different last week, the rain was extreme so there was waterlogging in a few areas. The IIT drainage project is under way, and once it’s completed there will be no waterlogging even for very extreme rains. This year flight operations will not face major disruptions during rains.”