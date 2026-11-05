Incomplete SWD works leave Chennai airport at risk of inundation

The project, undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) based on technical advice from experts at IIT Madras, was launched in June 2025.

The work was supposed to be completed by December 2025, ensuring that rainwater that would accumulate inside the airport could be channelled directly into the Adyar River. But, only 2.3 km of the proposed 4.3-km drainage has been completed, while work on the remaining 2 km is still in progress.

Every monsoon, heavy rainwater flowing from the Tirusulam Hills, GST Road and surrounding areas of Meenambakkam enters the airport. Water accumulates around aircraft parking bays and runway areas, disrupting flight operations. At times during intense rainfall, flights have been delayed, diverted or cancelled, and the airport has faced temporary closures.

The delay in completing the SWD project has raised questions over whether similar disruptions could occur this year. On October 17, around two hours of heavy rain affected nearly 20 flight services at the airport.