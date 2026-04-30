Incomplete SWD work in Royapuram causes health, traffic concerns

CHENNAI: Residents of Royapuram have been facing severe inconvenience for the past few months due to incomplete construction of storm water drain (SWD) on Cemetery Road, a key arterial stretch in the locality.
The road is widely used by people travelling to the Government RSRM Lying-in Hospital, Arignar Anna Park, and nearby bus stops.
Water stagnating in the unfinished drain has led to foul odour in the area and increased mosquito breeding, raising health concerns. Patients visiting the hospital, including pregnant women and elderly residents, are among those most affected by the unhygienic conditions.
The delay in completing the project, now nearing two months, has left a portion of the road dug up and open. This has reduced the effective width of the carriageway, severely affecting two-way traffic. During peak hours, heavy congestion is reported, with vehicles stuck for long durations. School buses, public transport buses, and autorickshaws face difficulty navigating the stretch, while ambulances are unable to move quickly.
A resident said, “The work was halted during the election period, leading to stagnation of water and worsening conditions for daily commuters.”
Concurring with this was officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation, who added: “Yes, the work was temporarily stopped due to election-related activities in March and April. Around 90 metres of the SWD has been completed, while about 60 metres remains pending.”
Work resumed recently and has been progressing near the main gate of Arignar Anna Park. It will subsequently be extended towards the second gate. Officials added that the presence of underground electricity cables requires careful execution to avoid damage.
Authorities have assured that the remaining work will be completed within a month.