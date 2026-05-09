Incomplete SWD work in Pulianthope a safety, health risk for residents

Large pits that were dug up for the project have been left open, which is a health concern as these are ideal for mosquito breeding.

Residents also lamented that the condition of the street has made daily movement risky and difficult. “It’s frightening to take children near the dug-up areas. Soil dumped on the road has made it difficult for us to walk.

Workers come only for 3-4 days a week,” said Kalavani, a resident. “Senior citizens and those travelling with children face the rik of slipping and falling while crossing the area.