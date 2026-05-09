Incomplete SWD work in Pulianthope a safety, health risk for residents

CHENNAI: The construction work of storm water drain (SWD) on Veerasamy Street in Pulianthope has remained incomplete for the past month, causing severe inconvenience to residents, as there’s barely any space to walk with heaps of soil and construction slabs lying along the roadside
Large pits that were dug up for the project have been left open, which is a health concern as these are ideal for mosquito breeding.
Residents also lamented that the condition of the street has made daily movement risky and difficult. “It’s frightening to take children near the dug-up areas. Soil dumped on the road has made it difficult for us to walk.
Workers come only for 3-4 days a week,” said Kalavani, a resident. “Senior citizens and those travelling with children face the rik of slipping and falling while crossing the area.
When the pit was dug, officials said the work would be completed within five days, but even after 3 months, these remain unfinished.”
Concurring with her was another resident, Vijaya, who added that there were children living in houses near the excavation site. “The temporary pathway arranged for pedestrians is dangerous.
There is a risk of people slipping and falling while walking on it. If kids fall into the pit, it could be fatal. The work should be completed as soon as possible,” she said.
Corporation officials told DT Next that the SWD work had been temporarily halted due to the elections, but had resumed last Thursday.
“The work is completed for around 80 metres, while 25 metres at the beginning and end of the street are pending. That’s expected to be completed within three weeks,” said an official.