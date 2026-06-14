Incomplete sewage works in Teynampet leave RK Road riddled with potholes

CHENNAI: Residents of Teynampet have complained that underground sewage pipeline works on Raja Krishnamoorthy Road have been left incomplete, leaving the stretch riddled with potholes and making commuting difficult for pedestrians and motorists.
The road, which serves as an important link for residents travelling to Eldams Road, has been dug up for the laying of new sewage pipelines.
However, with the work reportedly halted midway, motorists are struggling to navigate the damaged stretch. The problem is particularly acute at the junction of Raja Krishnamoorthy Road and Venkatarathnam Road, where a children's clinic attracts a steady flow of visitors every day. Residents said the poor condition of the road has made movement difficult for autos, two-wheelers and cars using the busy junction.
Suresh, a resident of the locality, said many people depend on Raja Krishnamoorthy Road to access Eldams Road and nearby areas. “The junction is full of potholes, creating a risk of accidents, especially for motorists negotiating turns. A speed breaker at the junction of Raja Krishnamoorthy Road and Venkatarathnam Road could help improve safety,” he added.
Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said that new sewage pipeline connections for houses on Pillayar Koil Street, Raja Krishnamoorthy Road and Venkatarathnam Road had already been completed. “The main sewage connection work on Eldams Road is pending. “Since Eldams Road was a major thoroughfare, the remaining work can be taken up only after obtaining road-cutting permission from the authorities,” an official added. “After that, the work will be completed within 2-3 days. Then, the Corporation can carry out road restoration and other related works.”