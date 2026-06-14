Incomplete sewage works in Teynampet leave RK Road riddled with potholes

The road, which serves as an important link for residents travelling to Eldams Road, has been dug up for the laying of new sewage pipelines.

However, with the work reportedly halted midway, motorists are struggling to navigate the damaged stretch. The problem is particularly acute at the junction of Raja Krishnamoorthy Road and Venkatarathnam Road, where a children's clinic attracts a steady flow of visitors every day. Residents said the poor condition of the road has made movement difficult for autos, two-wheelers and cars using the busy junction.