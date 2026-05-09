Incomplete Metro Water pipeline work in Royapuram leaves roads unsafe

The goal was to improve drinking water supply, but now the work has come to a temporary halt, leaving several stretches dug up and unattended.

Large pits have been left uncovered on the road, making it difficult and unsafe for pedestrians to walk. The street is frequently used by senior citizens, pregnant women, and school children, raising serious safety concerns among residents.

Although pipelines have been laid in parts of Shaik Maistry Street, the road has not been properly restored. Open trenches and uneven surfaces are causing difficulties for motorists, with vehicles struggling to pass through the damaged stretch.