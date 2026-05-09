Incomplete Metro Water pipeline work in Royapuram leaves roads unsafe

CHENNAI: The installation work of the underground Metro Water pipeline on Shaik Maistry Street in Royapuram has caused inconvenience to residents after it was left incomplete for several days.
The goal was to improve drinking water supply, but now the work has come to a temporary halt, leaving several stretches dug up and unattended.
Large pits have been left uncovered on the road, making it difficult and unsafe for pedestrians to walk. The street is frequently used by senior citizens, pregnant women, and school children, raising serious safety concerns among residents.
Although pipelines have been laid in parts of Shaik Maistry Street, the road has not been properly restored. Open trenches and uneven surfaces are causing difficulties for motorists, with vehicles struggling to pass through the damaged stretch.
Anbu, a resident, lamented, “The work stopped for nearly a week after an EB cable was damaged during digging. The junction connecting Lotus Ramasamy Street and Shaik Maistry Street remains partially closed, worsening the situation. Loose mud and stones from the dug-up areas are spilling onto the road, increasing the risk of vehicles skidding. Traffic congestion during morning and evening peak hours has also become a regular issue.”
Metro Water officials said that the damage to an underground EB cable led to the temporary suspension of work. “Officials from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), Ward 50, have been informed about the issue. Around 1,200 metres of pipeline work has been completed so far, while around 800 metres remain pending. The remaining work is expected to resume from Wednesday,” an official told DT Next.