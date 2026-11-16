In the space between forms

CHENNAI: What happens when an everyday object becomes something unfamiliar, when a landscape holds a memory, or when a material begins to tell a story beyond its physical form? These are some of the questions that come together in Between Forms, a group exhibition bringing together five contemporary artists at Kadambari Art Gallery.
Curated by Kalaprabha, the exhibition features the works of Abhishek Pandey, Anushree Dhavale, Mohd. Rashid Pathan, Sushil S Jagtap and Tushar Ramesh Sawant. Though each artist approaches art through a different medium and visual language, there is a common thread running through their practices: an interest in form and the possibilities of its transformation.
The exhibition brings together drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. “Each artist explores form in a different way, drawing from figures, landscapes, everyday objects and personal experiences. Together, the works look at the connections between the familiar and the imagined, the physical and the abstract,” says Abhishek Pandey, artist and founder of Kalaprabha.
For him, bringing these four artists together was an opportunity to create a conversation between practices he has followed and appreciated. "Each of these artists has a distinct way of looking at and working with form. I was interested in bringing these different approaches together and seeing how they could speak to one another. The title Between Forms came from this thought. It is not about defining form in one particular way, but about looking at how it changes, how we perceive it and what happens when one form begins to move into another," adds Abhishek.
Based in Pune, Kalaprabha began with a simple but important idea: to create a space where artists could continue their practices, experiment and engage with one another without the immediate pressure of producing work for an exhibition. The studio functions as a space for artistic practice and collaboration, while its exhibition programme aims to bring artists and their work before wider audiences.
"An artist needs a space to work, think, make mistakes and experiment. I wanted Kalaprabha to be a place where artists could have that freedom. Exhibitions are an extension of this vision, offering an opportunity to share their work and create conversations with audiences. After the lockdown, this is our first group exhibition, so it is a particularly meaningful moment for us. We are also excited to bring the works to Chennai, a city with a vibrant cultural and artistic community," he tell us.
The five participating artists bring varied experiences to this conversation. Abhishek's multidisciplinary practice explores the relationships between form, energy, memory and place. “Anushree moves between drawing and ceramics, finding connections between everyday observations and imagined worlds. Rashid uses natural and recycled materials to examine rural life, environmental change and memory. Sushil's paintings explore the human figure and everyday relationships through colour and gesture, while Tushar works with clay, exploring its sculptural possibilities through craftsmanship and storytelling.”
Together, their works offer multiple entry points into the idea of form, encouraging viewers to observe and discover connections. Between Forms opens on November 21 at Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum and continues until December 6.