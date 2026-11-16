In the space between forms

Curated by Kalaprabha, the exhibition features the works of Abhishek Pandey, Anushree Dhavale, Mohd. Rashid Pathan, Sushil S Jagtap and Tushar Ramesh Sawant. Though each artist approaches art through a different medium and visual language, there is a common thread running through their practices: an interest in form and the possibilities of its transformation.

The exhibition brings together drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. “Each artist explores form in a different way, drawing from figures, landscapes, everyday objects and personal experiences. Together, the works look at the connections between the familiar and the imagined, the physical and the abstract,” says Abhishek Pandey, artist and founder of Kalaprabha.

For him, bringing these four artists together was an opportunity to create a conversation between practices he has followed and appreciated. "Each of these artists has a distinct way of looking at and working with form. I was interested in bringing these different approaches together and seeing how they could speak to one another. The title Between Forms came from this thought. It is not about defining form in one particular way, but about looking at how it changes, how we perceive it and what happens when one form begins to move into another," adds Abhishek.