In GCC’s city plan: Bus hubs, walking corridor, cycle tracks

CHENNAI: Redesign of nine high-use bus termini, safer routes for schoolchildren, and a continuous public corridor along the Buckingham canal are among the fresh set of urban projects proposed by the Greater Chennai Corporation in its budget for the Financial Year 2026-27.
Bus termini in George Town, Kathivakkam, Thoraipakkam, Pallikaranai, Ramapuram, Sriram Nagar, Nanganallur, NGO Colony (Adambakkam) and Madipakkam are to be redeveloped under PPP/EPC mode at an estimated Rs 110 crore.
A continuous public corridor is planned along the Buckingham canal from Kasturba Nagar to Thiruvanmiyur at Rs 45 crore, with pedestrian and cycling tracks, shaded seating, Miyawaki mini-forests and play areas. GCC has also proposed 50 km of 'safe routes to school' across Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Washermenpet and KK Nagar, including traffic calming, wider footpaths, safer crossings and improved street lighting.
A 25 km non-motorised transport corridor will connect Marina, Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur beaches with MRTS, Metro and bus networks through dedicated cycling tracks and pedestrian paths. Two multi-modal integration hubs are proposed at Mint Street-Vannarapettai and Chepauk-Marina to improve connectivity between Metro, suburban rail, buses and last-mile services.
Electric vehicle charging stations are to be installed at planned GCC parking hubs in Anna Nagar, T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Adyar and Besant Nagar, with two charging points at each location. A PPP-based Smart Parking system across 20 locations is also planned with digital payment and camera-based monitoring.
A heritage streetscape project has been proposed for the 3.3-km stretch between the Madras High Court and St Andrew's Church, with pedestrian-friendly improvements and lighting while retaining its historic character.
Climate-focused works include upgrading Nolambur, Ramandhankal and Subramania lakes with desilting, bund strengthening, wetlands and bio-filtration zones aimed at improving water storage, groundwater recharge and flood resilience.
Marina ropeway
The GCC has proposed setting up a ropeway along the Marina Beach, from Lighthouse to Anna Memorial, under the PPP model. The feasibility study for the 13-km solar powered rope car project has reportedly been completed. No timeline or cost details have been announced yet. Further clarity is expected once feasibility is finalised.