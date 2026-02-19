In GCC’s city plan: Bus hubs, walking corridor, cycle tracks

A 25 km non-motorised transport corridor will connect Marina, Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur beaches with MRTS, Metro and bus networks through dedicated cycling tracks and pedestrian paths. Two multi-modal integration hubs are proposed at Mint Street-Vannarapettai and Chepauk-Marina to improve connectivity between Metro, suburban rail, buses and last-mile services.

Electric vehicle charging stations are to be installed at planned GCC parking hubs in Anna Nagar, T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Adyar and Besant Nagar, with two charging points at each location. A PPP-based Smart Parking system across 20 locations is also planned with digital payment and camera-based monitoring.