In Chennai, summer fashion shifts to light fabrics and easy fashion

Summer is here, but the fashion-loving crowd of Chennai isn’t ready to compromise on style. This season, comfort takes the lead, with breathacotton ble fabrics like fabric, loose silhouettes and accessories such as sunglasses, caps and open footwear becoming everyday essentials.
There’s a clear shift toward minimal, functional dressing, as people choose heat-friendly styles over heavy trends. City-based fashion designers and consultants share their take on staying stylish while dressing smart for the summer.
Comfort and style should go hand in hand
For me, summer dressing is all about keeping things effortless while still looking put together. I don’t becompromising lieve in on style just because it’s hot; comfort and style have to go hand in hand. I usually opt for breathable fabrics like cotton and linen. Linen, espebecome cially, has a favourite because it looks effortlesswithout ly stylish trying too hard. I lean toward refits like oversized shirts, easy dresses, or colaxed ord sets that don’t feel restrictive through the day. My accessories are minimal, like a good pair of sunglasses, which is a must, along with comfortable open footwear and a structured bag that works for both day and evening. I prefer pieces that feel practical but still elevate the overall look. I also carry summer eslike sentials a handheld fan and a refillable water bottle to stay cool and hydrated throughout the day.
— Mrunal Shankar, Entrepreneur and influencer
Cotton, linen and loose fits work like magic
Summer has changed the way we dress and honestly, I’m all for it. Comfort is no longer a choice; it’s a priority. With the rising heat, breathable fabrics and minimal styling make everyday life so much easier. I always reach for soft cotton outfits, flowy kurtas, simple dresses or relaxed co-ord sets. Loose fits feel like a blessing in this weather and I naturally lean toward light colours and subtle prints. I keep my accessories minimal with just a pair of sunglasses, tiny earrings and comfortable flats or open sandals. It’s effortless, clean and feels just right for summer.
For men, summer dressing should be just as easy and practical: cotton or linen shirts, breezy T-shirts and relaxed bottoms like shorts or light trousers. Lighter shades not only look fresh but also help beat the heat. A good pair of sunglasses, a cap, and easy footwear like loafers or sliders complete the look without trying too hard.
For kids, it’s all about comfort first. Soft cotton clothes, loose T-shirts, dresses, and shorts keep them active and happy all day. Bright colours and fun prints add to the summer vibe, while simple slipons, caps, and the occasional sunglasses are perfect for outings.
Honestly, summer fashion today is about feeling good in your own skin, less heavy styling, more breathable choices and keeping things simple, easy and real.
— Madhuri Gulecha, lifestyle influencer and fashion consultant
Gender neutral tie-dye organic tops are in fashion
Summer dressing is all about embracing and expressing personal style. In the city’s heat, breathable fabrics take centre stage: opt for linen co-ords, layered organza ensembles and organic cotton pieces that offer both comfort and effortless elegance. You could elevate the look with bold accents, whether it’s a statement belt or striking earrings that add a touch of individuality. This season also sees a shift toward embroidered linens for men, along with gender neutral tie-dye organic tops and trousers that blend versatility with contemporary design.
— Chaitanya Rao, fashion designer and celebrity stylist