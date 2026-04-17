In Chennai, summer fashion shifts to light fabrics and easy fashion

For men, summer dressing should be just as easy and practical: cotton or linen shirts, breezy T-shirts and relaxed bottoms like shorts or light trousers. Lighter shades not only look fresh but also help beat the heat. A good pair of sunglasses, a cap, and easy footwear like loafers or sliders complete the look without trying too hard.

For kids, it’s all about comfort first. Soft cotton clothes, loose T-shirts, dresses, and shorts keep them active and happy all day. Bright colours and fun prints add to the summer vibe, while simple slipons, caps, and the occasional sunglasses are perfect for outings.

Honestly, summer fashion today is about feeling good in your own skin, less heavy styling, more breathable choices and keeping things simple, easy and real.

— Madhuri Gulecha, lifestyle influencer and fashion consultant