In Chennai for student meet, Rahul Gandhi to lunch with CM Vijay on October 10

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at his residence in Chennai on Saturday, ahead of his participation in the 'Students' Voice' programme at Island Grounds in the evening.
The proposed meeting comes amid discussions over the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's place in the INDIA alliance.
The meeting, expected to take place over lunch, is likely to draw significant political attention, as there had been reports that the chief minister had been reluctant to meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. This will also likely put an end to speculations surrounding the TVK-Congress alliance.
Addressing reporters here on Friday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore and AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said arrangements for 'Students' Voice' had been made to ensure the safety and convenience of students attending the programme.
Tagore said the event will provide a platform for students to raise their concerns directly with Rahul.
MIR said between 1 and 1.5 lakh students have already registered to connect with the programme, directly or indirectly. Parents and the general public are barred from the venue, and entry for students is strictly through registered QR codes, with separate entry points arranged for students, political leaders, boys and girls.