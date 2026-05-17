In a letter, TNCRW demands NEET withdrawal, Education Minister’s resignation

TNCRW has demanded the resignation/removal of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the NTA chairperson, holding them accountable for the recurring examination irregularities that have shattered the confidence of lakhs of students and parents across the country. The city-based organisation has also reiterated its demand for the immediate withdrawal of NEET, stating that a single centralised examination for the entire nation is against the principles of federalism, social justice, and the value of twelve years of school education.

The letter further stated that TNCRW expresses deep concern over the repeated failures in conducting NEET examinations in a fair, transparent, and credible manner, resulting in immense psychological distress, uncertainty, and loss of confidence among students. The repeated controversies surrounding NEET demonstrate that the examination system has failed to gain the confidence and trust of lakhs of children and families who invest years of hard work, emotional commitment, and financial resources in pursuit of medical education.