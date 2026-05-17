In a letter, TNCRW demands NEET withdrawal, Education Minister’s resignation

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has submitted formal condemnation letters to the Prime Minister, the Union Minister for Education, and the Chairperson of the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the serious irregularities and repeated failures in the conduct of the NEET examination.
TNCRW has demanded the resignation/removal of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the NTA chairperson, holding them accountable for the recurring examination irregularities that have shattered the confidence of lakhs of students and parents across the country. The city-based organisation has also reiterated its demand for the immediate withdrawal of NEET, stating that a single centralised examination for the entire nation is against the principles of federalism, social justice, and the value of twelve years of school education.
The letter further stated that TNCRW expresses deep concern over the repeated failures in conducting NEET examinations in a fair, transparent, and credible manner, resulting in immense psychological distress, uncertainty, and loss of confidence among students. The repeated controversies surrounding NEET demonstrate that the examination system has failed to gain the confidence and trust of lakhs of children and families who invest years of hard work, emotional commitment, and financial resources in pursuit of medical education.
Further, the letter stated that it has urged to restore medical admissions based on class 12 public examination marks awarded by recognised educational boards. TNCRW maintained that such a system would better uphold the principles of equity, inclusiveness, federalism, and respect for school education.
Additionally, TNCRW has also called for an independent judicial inquiry into the repeated examination irregularities and demanded stringent action against organised networks involved in examination malpractices.