Impressive reduction of crimes in Avadi Police Commissionerate in 2024

CHENNAI: There has been a substantial decrease in the incidents of crimes in the Avadi Police Commissionerate in the year 2024 compared to the previous year, 2023.

According to a press note released by Avadi commissioner, ADGP K Shankar incidents of murders have reduced by almost 20% in 2024.

Similarly, there has been a substantial reduction in the cases of murder for gain, attempt to murder, rioting, burglary, chain snatching, and mobile snatching.

Incidents of crime against women like rape, have also shown reduction.

During the year 2024, there has been a sharp focus on field policing in the Avadi Police Commissionerate. Close surveillance and deterrent action on rowdy elements have resulted in a considerable reduction of murder cases, especially in rowdy-prone areas like Redhills.

In Redhills Range, a total of 18 murder cases were reported in 2023, while only 8 cases were reported in 2024. A special cell has been created to gather actionable intelligence inputs on rowdies and anti-social elements, which have provided good inputs resulting in preventive action against them. Further, pending cases against rowdy elements are being closely followed to create deterrence in the minds of criminals.

There has also been a reduction in the cases of atrocities on the weaker section in the year 2024.

With regard to controlling property offence, the use of technology like E-beats have improved patrolling in crime-prone areas. Further, quick detection of the cases by the police officers and proper follow-up have resulted in a reduction of property offences.

A total of 232 persons have been detained under the Goondas Act in the year 2024.