Importer's exit from India sparks heated allegations and rebuttal from Chennai Customs

CHENNAI: A major dispute between an importer and Chennai Customs has erupted into public view through social media posts , culminating in the importer's announcement to cease all India operations from October 1, 2025, and a sharp, detailed rebuttal from the customs authority.

The controversy began when an importer, Prawin Ganeshan, publicly declared his company's exit from the Indian market. In a social media post, he cited "relentless harassment" by Chennai Customs officials over the past 45 days as the primary reason. He alleged that after he exposed bribery practices within the department twice this year, officials retaliated by crippling his operations, ultimately "destroying our business in India." The post thanked supporters during what he described as "difficult times."

In a swift and unusually detailed response, the Chennai Customs department issued a formal rebuttal, categorically denying all allegations and accusing the importer of a "calculated pattern" of making false claims to evade legal compliance.

The customs statement centered on a specific shipment, Bill of Entry No. 3837029, from August 12, 2025. According to the department, their examination revealed multiple, serious violations:

1. Misclassification of goods: The imported goods were found to be incorrectly classified under the Customs Tariff Head (CTH), a discrepancy the importer allegedly accepted on September 1, 2025.

2. Undeclared goods: Physical inspection uncovered eight boxes of USB charging cables that were not declared in any shipping documents, constituting a violation of the Customs Act, 1962.

3. Lack of mandatory certification: The goods contained built-in rechargeable batteries but lacked the mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) registration from the Central Pollution Control Board, as required under the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022.

The department claims the importer failed to provide this certificate despite repeated opportunities and instead submitted incorrect documentation and "legally untenable" exemption.

In reply to the Customs department's detailed narrative, the importer has this to say and had posted the photo of the massager:

"The shipment in question is this massager!

How can a factory sell a massager without a charging cable?

The charging cable is included as part of the new product kit; every new product requires a charging cable to function.

Customs raised an issue for the first time this year, questioning why charging cables were not declared separately.

Charging cables are not sold separately and are always listed in the packing list.

EPR and LMPC compliances were manually requested for the first time, causing delays and demurrages.

The law has loopholes, and officers exploit them at their discretion".

Congress MP Sashi Tharoor while reacting to the whole episode posted on his social media handle : "This is truly dismaying. Corruption remains rampant across the system and most companies simply comply as part of the “price of doing business”. It doesn’t have to be this way. Indeed it must not be like this if the country is to grow and prosper".

Reacting to customs department rebuttal, a large number of social media users had posted their not so good experience with customs officials when they deal with import or export.