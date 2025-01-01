Immigration clearance to get faster at Chennai airport from Jan 2025

CHENNAI: The Chennai International Airport is all set to launch the the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) from January 2025, as reported by The Hindu.

Through this facility, immigration process for pre-verified and low-risk Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders will be fast-tracked using dedicated e-gates or automated border gates, bypassing regular immigration queues for a seamless journey.

The registered passenger has to scan their boarding pass at the e-gates, then their biometric authentication will be done, and the e-gate will open automatically (immigration clearance will deemed to have been granted).

To enroll in the service, Indian citizens and OCI card holders would need to register on the portal https://ftittp.mha.gov.in, and provide their biometric details (fingerprint and face image) for verification at designated international airports or at the closest Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

On successful registration, their details would get uploaded into the system which will allow them to smoothly pass through e-gates at international airports on subsequent journeys.

Meanwhile, the Chennai airport has already established four e-gates on each side of the international departure and arrival halls. If air passengers haven't already registered for the FTI-TTP programme, they can register via QR codes displayed near immigration counters, and then at a subsequent counter, they can enter their biometrics. They can however use the facility for future travel only as verification will take some time, an official was quoted as saying to The Hindu.

FTI-TTP registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first.

This initiative, which was rolled out at Delhi's IGI airport in June this year, is expected to speed up immigration clearance, particularly during peak travel timings, which will benefit both departing and arriving passengers.

For more details on the programme, and to apply, visit: www.ftittp.mha.gov.in