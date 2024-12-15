'Tis the season: Novotel spreads Christmas cheer

CHENNAI: Merry cheers were humming in the air of Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road. The lush green majestic Christmas tree, adorned with royal gold embellishments, created an inviting glow. People were gathering around donning hues of red and green, awaiting for the Christmas tree to be lit, as the night descended.

Sadok Limma, who goes by the name Lucky, is a 24-year-old singer-songwriter who has a head full of dreams. He was seen seated in a comforting corner beside the tree and was in his element with a guitar in hand, humming familiar Christmas tunes. “Christmas to me is a celebration of togetherness,” says Lucky.

Enjoying a good-old grape wine with mini-pies and chocolate dipped croissants, the gathering was captivated by the roister of little kids decked up in Christmas hats and hand lamps who arranged themselves around the Christmas tree. The wait was finally over. Ashish Gupta, the managing director came forward to lighting the glorious show stopper, and as he did, Lucky was well-tuned with the lines of Feliz Navidad, which then went on to a melodious amalgam to the ceremony.

“As we are approaching the end of the year, and gearing up for a new beginning, Christmas is the celebration of giving. We at Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road have exciting food offerings and brunches lined up which would only get bigger and better, with the coming together of people. We look forward to everybody celebrating their Christmas and New Year’s with us,” talks Ashish, with great vigour.

Amit Gera, the general manager of the property had also marked his presence for the festive ceremony, which saw a sudden burst of exhilaration, as Santa Claus made his appearance. From plucking bits and pieces of tempting gingerbread houses which were quite the head-turner, the children now had Santa treat them with chocolates.

Highlighting the exciting line-up this festive season, Amit shares, “Marking the beginning of the celebration, Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road will continue its roister till January 1. We have the centre high tea coming up on December 23. The Christmas-eve will see a buffet of mouth-watering dishes, and a special Christmas brunch on December 25. On December 31, we will serve the New Year eve dinner, followed by January 1, where we have the first brunch for 2025.”