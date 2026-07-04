Illegal truck parking on NCTPS Road chokes traffic, raises safety concerns

The road, connecting NCTPS Junction and Pattamanthiri Junction on the Tiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetty Road, serves as a vital link to Ennore port and major industrial establishments, including the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) bottling plant, North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS), Vallur Thermal Power Station and several other industries.

Thousands of employees, officials and goods vehicles use the corridor every day, making it one of the busiest industrial routes in the region. Motorists and residents said port-bound trucks and other heavy vehicles are frequently parked along different sections of the road for long durations, reducing the effective width of the carriageway and disrupting the smooth flow of traffic. The congestion is particularly severe during morning and evening peak hours when factory employees travel to and from industrial units.