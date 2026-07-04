Illegal truck parking on NCTPS Road chokes traffic, raises safety concerns

CHENNAI: Heavy vehicles parked along the NCTPS Road, a key industrial corridor on the outskirts of North Chennai, are causing traffic congestion and raising safety concerns for commuters and workers using the stretch.
The road, connecting NCTPS Junction and Pattamanthiri Junction on the Tiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetty Road, serves as a vital link to Ennore port and major industrial establishments, including the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) bottling plant, North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS), Vallur Thermal Power Station and several other industries.
Thousands of employees, officials and goods vehicles use the corridor every day, making it one of the busiest industrial routes in the region. Motorists and residents said port-bound trucks and other heavy vehicles are frequently parked along different sections of the road for long durations, reducing the effective width of the carriageway and disrupting the smooth flow of traffic. The congestion is particularly severe during morning and evening peak hours when factory employees travel to and from industrial units.
Madhavan, a resident, said the lack of dedicated truck parking facilities near industrial areas was the primary reason for the problem. “The NCTPS-Athipattu Road is a crucial industrial lifeline for North Chennai. Since there are no adequate truck parking facilities, drivers are forced to use the roadside as a temporary parking space. Soil and dust spilling from heavy vehicles also create hazardous conditions for two-wheeler riders, increasing the risk of accidents,” he explained.
Another resident, Nilavu, urged the authorities to take immediate steps to address the issue. “The increasing movement of heavy vehicles and roadside parking could lead to major accidents in the future. The government should strengthen enforcement against illegally parked heavy vehicles and establish dedicated truck parking facilities,” he added.
A traffic policeman said that most heavy vehicles from Minjur and Manali pass through Pattamanthiri Junction. “Vehicles parked in no-parking zones near Pattamanthiri Junction and NCTPS Junction are being removed regularly, and fines are being imposed on violators,” the official added.