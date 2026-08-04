Illegal parking outside KK Nagar government school leaves students struggling for access

The school, which has around 750 students, has two entrances. While Gate 1 remains open throughout the day, Gate 2 functions only during students’ arrival and dispersal, remaining open until 10 am and again after 4 pm. The gate is also used by trucks delivering supplies to the campus.

However, vehicles parked in front of Gate 2 frequently obstruct access, making it difficult for delivery vehicles to enter and for students, particularly those commuting by bicycle, to access the campus. The problem is most acute during the morning and evening rush hours when students enter and leave the school, resulting in congestion outside the gate. School authorities also fear that the obstruction could hamper access during emergencies.