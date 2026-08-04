Illegal parking outside KK Nagar government school leaves students struggling for access

CHENNAI: Illegal parking outside a Government Higher Secondary School in KK Nagar has become a perennial problem for students, with cars and two-wheelers blocking one of the school’s entrances and raising concerns over safety and emergency access.
The school, which has around 750 students, has two entrances. While Gate 1 remains open throughout the day, Gate 2 functions only during students’ arrival and dispersal, remaining open until 10 am and again after 4 pm. The gate is also used by trucks delivering supplies to the campus.
However, vehicles parked in front of Gate 2 frequently obstruct access, making it difficult for delivery vehicles to enter and for students, particularly those commuting by bicycle, to access the campus. The problem is most acute during the morning and evening rush hours when students enter and leave the school, resulting in congestion outside the gate. School authorities also fear that the obstruction could hamper access during emergencies.
Padma, a shopkeeper in the locality, said, “Residents regularly park their cars in front of the school gate and on the adjoining footpath due to the lack of designated parking space.”
The school headmaster said that repeated complaints had been submitted to the traffic police and the Greater Chennai Corporation. “Although enforcement action was taken for a few days after the complaints, illegal parking soon resumed,” he lamented.
The school has urged authorities to install ‘No Parking’ boards in front of Gate 2, place permanent barricades to prevent vehicles from stopping, deploy traffic police personnel for regular monitoring, and impose fines on violators to ensure lasting compliance.
Traffic police said that a special enforcement drive was conducted in the area last week, during which fines were imposed on motorists for illegal parking and several vehicles were removed. “Motorists have also been warned that their vehicles will be seized with repeat violations. Enforcement will continue to keep the area around the school free of obstructions,” an official added.