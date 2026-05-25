Illegal parking on roads in MKB Nagar shrinks space for motorists

CHENNAI: Residents of MKB Nagar have raised concerns over continued illegal parking and encroachments on North Avenue Street and TVK Link Street, alleging that it has caused severe inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists.
Roads used daily by the public have been turned into unauthorised parking spaces. Residents alleged that vehicles belonging to transport operators, including Jai Hanuman, Star Tamilan and Sri Sakthi Travels, are frequently parked along the roads, obstructing movement.
“Complaints were submitted to the Traffic Police and the Corporation in February regarding the issue. Although the parked vehicles were removed before the elections, the problem resurfaced within a month, with vehicles once again occupying large portions of the roads,” fumed a resident.
Other residents alleged that the issue has persisted for nearly four years without a permanent solution. They urged civic authorities and traffic police to take immediate action to clear the encroachments and restore the roads for public use.
Babu, another resident, added, “The road is one of the key routes used by MKB Nagar residents for walking and commuting every day. Even funeral processions in the area pass through this road. However, due to illegal parking on both sides, moving through the stretch has become extremely difficult.”
Concurring with him was Jaiganesh, who piped in: “Some individuals misuse the area behind parked vehicles for urination, alcohol consumption and other inappropriate activities, creating safety concerns, especially during night hours.” A senior Corporation official told
DT Next that vehicles parked in the area had been removed before the elections and notices had been issued to prevent further violations. However, officials acknowledged receiving fresh complaints regarding illegal parking and said, “Steps are being taken to install a sevenfoot-high barrier to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the roads.”