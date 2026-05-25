Illegal parking on roads in MKB Nagar shrinks space for motorists

Roads used daily by the public have been turned into unauthorised parking spaces. Residents alleged that vehicles belonging to transport operators, including Jai Hanuman, Star Tamilan and Sri Sakthi Travels, are frequently parked along the roads, obstructing movement.

“Complaints were submitted to the Traffic Police and the Corporation in February regarding the issue. Although the parked vehicles were removed before the elections, the problem resurfaced within a month, with vehicles once again occupying large portions of the roads,” fumed a resident.

Other residents alleged that the issue has persisted for nearly four years without a permanent solution. They urged civic authorities and traffic police to take immediate action to clear the encroachments and restore the roads for public use.