Illegal mining case: Madras HC orders armed police protection for ex-IAS officer Sagayam

He further submitted that, in 2014, the High Court appointed him as a special officer to inspect mines across the State in connection with alleged illegal mining. His report estimated the loss to the State at Rs 1,11,000 crore. Following death threats, the High Court ordered police protection for him, which was withdrawn in December 2023.

Sagayam contended that the withdrawal of security was contrary to the High Court's earlier observations recognising the threat perception. He further submitted that the trial in the illegal mining cases was under way and that he has been summoned to depose before the special court dealing with offences under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. Apprehending threats to his life, he stated that he had been unable to appear before the trial court to give evidence and therefore sought restoration of police protection.