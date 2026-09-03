IITM Pravartak Swayam plus launches course in cloud computing, cybersecurity

CHENNAI: IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation and SWAYAM Plus, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education implemented through IIT-Madras, have launched the multi-cloud foundation with security programme to equip students, graduates and working professionals with skills in cloud computing and cybersecurity.
The programme will provide foundational and hands on training in Amazon web services, Microsoft azure and Google Cloud, following a vendor neutral approach to help learners understand common cloud concepts across the three major platforms.
The curriculum covers cloud computing and multi-cloud concepts, compute, storage and networking, identity and access management, database services, cloud cost management and multi-cloud architecture. The security component includes threat detection, incident response, encryption, compliance and security monitoring.
The programme will be delivered through live online sessions, with learners getting opportunities to interact with faculty. It will also include an immersive experience on the IIT Madras campus, combining online learning with practical exposure. The programme is aimed at students, graduates, working professionals and aspiring technology professionals.
First batch will begin on September 10, with applications closing on September 9. The top 5% of performers will receive placement support.