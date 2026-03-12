IITM Pravartak partners SRIT to scale adoption of indigenous ‘ShaktiDB’ database platform

The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and executed jointly by IIT Madras’ technology innovation hub Pravartak and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

Under the collaboration, SRIT will deploy its systems integration and implementation capabilities to facilitate the large-scale rollout of ShaktiDB across enterprises and government institutions that rely on database-intensive environments.

The Institute said the partnership aims to address the growing demand for secure, sovereign and future-ready database infrastructure in India while reducing reliance on foreign proprietary platforms.