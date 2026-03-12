IITM Pravartak partners SRIT to scale adoption of indigenous ‘ShaktiDB’ database platform

CHENNAI: IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with Bengaluru-based ICT solutions provider SRIT to accelerate the adoption of ShaktiDB, an indigenous enterprise database platform developed as part of India’s push for sovereign digital infrastructure.
The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and executed jointly by IIT Madras’ technology innovation hub Pravartak and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).
Under the collaboration, SRIT will deploy its systems integration and implementation capabilities to facilitate the large-scale rollout of ShaktiDB across enterprises and government institutions that rely on database-intensive environments.
The Institute said the partnership aims to address the growing demand for secure, sovereign and future-ready database infrastructure in India while reducing reliance on foreign proprietary platforms.
“Our mission is to build and scale sovereign deep-tech innovations that strengthen India’s digital backbone through home-grown solutions like the ShaktiDB database system,” said Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer of IITM Pravartak.
“This collaboration represents a strategic step toward accelerating indigenous technology adoption and enabling institutions to confidently transition to secure, enterprise-grade platforms developed in India, for India,” he added.
Madhu Nambiar, Chairman of SRIT, said the company’s partnership with IITM Pravartak aligns with national priorities aimed at strengthening technological self-reliance.
ShaktiDB is built on a hardened fork of PostgreSQL and designed to meet the requirements of government agencies and regulated sectors. The platform integrates enterprise-grade security, regulatory compliance, performance reliability and scalable architecture while supporting data sovereignty and lower total cost of ownership.