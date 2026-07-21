IITM Pravartak opens registrations for free nationwide mathematics programme

Registrations for the online programme will remain open until August 6, while classes are scheduled to begin on August 7. The course is open to school and college students, educators, researchers, parents, working professionals and lifelong learners.

Designed and conducted by mathematics educator and Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences Founder-Director Sadagopan Rajesh, the programme seeks to encourage participants to approach mathematical concepts through logical reasoning and multiple methods of problem-solving rather than relying on conventional techniques.