IITM Pravartak opens registrations for free nationwide mathematics programme

CHENNAI: IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation has invited applications for the next batch of its free nationwide ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ (OOBT) through Mathematics programme, an initiative aimed at sharpening analytical ability, creativity and problem-solving skills among learners across the country.
Registrations for the online programme will remain open until August 6, while classes are scheduled to begin on August 7. The course is open to school and college students, educators, researchers, parents, working professionals and lifelong learners.
Designed and conducted by mathematics educator and Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences Founder-Director Sadagopan Rajesh, the programme seeks to encourage participants to approach mathematical concepts through logical reasoning and multiple methods of problem-solving rather than relying on conventional techniques.
Emphasising the importance of innovative thinking, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said mathematics plays a crucial role in addressing real-world challenges through fresh perspectives. “Out-of-the-box thinking develops critical thinking by encouraging learners to question assumptions, explore alternatives and evaluate solutions from different perspectives. Many technological and scientific breakthroughs are rooted in innovative mathematical thinking. Empowering young minds to think differently is essential for the country’s development and prosperity,” he said.
The programme comprises four progressive levels, each spanning 10 weeks with periodic assignments and guided solutions. Learners can also opt to appear for a proctored examination at designated centres on payment of a nominal fee. Successful candidates will receive a graded certificate issued by IITM Pravartak.
Rajesh said the initiative aims to make quality mathematical learning accessible to every learner while nurturing confidence, logical reasoning and creativity through concept-based learning.
To widen its reach, IITM Pravartak has also called upon schools across the country to nominate teachers as institutional coordinators to facilitate student participation and strengthen engagement with the programme.