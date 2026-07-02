IITM hosts India's 1st OmegaBall match for school students

The tournament is being held on the IITM campus from July 2 to 4 under the institute's 'Annaivarakum IITM' (IITM For All) initiative. It features separate competitions for government, government-aided matriculation and CBSE, ICSE and IB schools. Nine schools are participating in each category, with every team comprising 10 students.

Former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Jockson Dhas attended the inaugural session as chief guest. Professional footballer Sinivasan Pandiyan of Gokulam Kerala will attend the second day's events.

Earlier this year, IIT Madras became the first institution in the country to organise an inter-college OmegaBall tournament. The institute is now extending the sport to school students and is working to establish the IIT Madras OmegaBall Club to promote the game across the country.