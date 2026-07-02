IITM hosts India's 1st OmegaBall match for school students

CHENNAI: The IIT Madras on Thursday (July 2) launched India's first OmegaBall tournament for school students, bringing together 270 students from 27 schools across the state, as part of an initiative to introduce the three-team sport at the school level.
The tournament is being held on the IITM campus from July 2 to 4 under the institute's 'Annaivarakum IITM' (IITM For All) initiative. It features separate competitions for government, government-aided matriculation and CBSE, ICSE and IB schools. Nine schools are participating in each category, with every team comprising 10 students.
Former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Jockson Dhas attended the inaugural session as chief guest. Professional footballer Sinivasan Pandiyan of Gokulam Kerala will attend the second day's events.
Earlier this year, IIT Madras became the first institution in the country to organise an inter-college OmegaBall tournament. The institute is now extending the sport to school students and is working to establish the IIT Madras OmegaBall Club to promote the game across the country.
OmegaBall is played by three teams simultaneously on a circular field with three goals placed 120° apart. Each team attacks two goals and defends one. Matches are played in three periods of 13 minutes, and there is no offside rule.
Dean (Students) Sathyanarayana N Gummadi said the initiative aims to introduce students to new sporting formats while encouraging participation in physical activity and teamwork.
"Through the Annaivarakum IITM initiative, we aim to provide young learners exposure to innovative sporting formats that encourage teamwork, strategic thinking and physical fitness while making sports more engaging and inclusive. This tournament aims to introduce school students to emerging global sports while promoting greater participation in physical activity and teamwork," the dean said.
Organised by the Institute Gymkhana and the Office of the Dean (Students), the tournament follows demonstration matches involving around 100 IIT Madras students and forms part of the institute’s effort to expand participation in the sport.